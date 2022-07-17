DPC Roosters have rebounded from their first defeat of the season and dented Yenda's finals hopes in the process when the sides met in Coleambally on Sunday.
The home side was able to make a fast start when Ben Vearing got over within the opening five minutes, and the lead was quickly extended with Ben Jeffery and Joe Peato getting over in quick succession to give the Roosters a 16-0 lead after 14 minutes.
Advertisement
Brock Potts got Yenda off the mark before Blake Carroll crossed for the Roosters, while Jacob Busnello scored for the Blueheelers three minutes before halftime to see the Roosters lead 22-10.
Nine minutes into the second half Jonathan Sila found his way over to see the Roosters push their lead out to 16 points before Lachlan Pengelly got over on the hour-mark.
Jeffery scored his second just two minutes later before the game was called off early due to an injury to the Roosters, and five DPC the points with a 30-14 win.
RELATED
While the Blueheelers' finals chance hit a hurdle, the Hay Magpies stayed within striking distance with a victory over TLU Sharks in Lake Cargelligo.
Sailase Madrai continued his strong run of form with a double with Tom Schiller, Toby Whitehead, Toby Crighton, and Ben Taylor got over in a 36-6 win that keeps them within four points of fifth-placed West Wyalong.
In the final game, the Black and Whites were able to come away with a 52-6 win over Yanco-Wamoon.
Ben Watts and Eddie Tiaina scored three tries each to help their side build a gap in third position, which has been extended to four points.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.