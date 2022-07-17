The Area News

DPC Roosters, Hay Magpies and the Black and Whites take Group 20 first grade wins

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated July 17 2022 - 8:58am, first published 8:33am
DPC Roosters have rebounded from their first defeat of the season and dented Yenda's finals hopes in the process when the sides met in Coleambally on Sunday.

