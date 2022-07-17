The battle for the top five took another turn on Sunday afternoon, with West Wyalong picking up the points after a nail-biter against Waratahs at Exies Oval.
A dropped ball in the opening minutes of the game gifted West Wyalong field position, and after a grubber was put in behind the Waratahs line, Sam Basham scored the opening try.
Dropped ball gave Waratahs the chance to get back in the game, and Suliano Kabara reacted first to the loose ball to lock the scores up before Jack Cooper made up for an earlier mistake to give the home side a 10-6 lead.
It was a back and forth final 20 minutes of the first half with West Wyalong finding tries through Andrew Preston and Jasper Loudon, but the Waratahs took a 22-18 lead into the break thanks to tries to Bernie Simpson and Shorne Ngu.
It was a scrappy start to the second half with both sides struggling to complete sets, but it was the Mallee Men who struck first in the second 40 minutes with Shannan Cooper getting over, but it was answered by try to Jai Romeo in the corner.
The back and forth nature continued as, after a period of sustained pressure, the Mallee Men got over with Basham scoring his second of the afternoon.
With two and a half minutes to go, it looked like Waratahs had taken the points when Adam Twigg gave them a four-point lead, but as the final siren sounded, a cross-field kick from Bobby Jones was gathered by Loudon, who got the ball down and the successful conversion from Braiden Jones gave the Mallee Men a 34-32 victory.
West Wyalong coach Rohan Loudon praised the way his young side stuck it out and regained their composure after both sides suffered a scrappy start to the second half.
"They are very hard because they come in and out of games but to their credit, they got there in the end," he said.
"All we did at the start of the second half was drop the ball, and so did the Waratahs. You do a set score a try and then drop it off the next set, and it was the same for both sides, and that was probably why it turned into such a close game.
"Hopefully, they can learn from the game and get better each week, and hopefully, in six weeks' time, we can still be playing."
The win could prove crucial for the West Wyalong side, who are only a couple of games inside the top five with the chasing pack of Yenda and Hay breathing down their necks with five rounds before finals.
"If we can keep being competitive against the top sides, who knows where we could end up," he said.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
