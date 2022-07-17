Griffith-based executive officer at the Irrigation Research and Extension Committee (IREC) Iva Quarisa has been announced as one of the judges for the 2022 Zimmatic Trailblazer Sustainable Irrigation Awards.
The awards, which launched Monday July 11, celebrate farmers pushing forward-thinking and sustainable technologies and strategies in the irrigation farming sector.
Winners are announced in four separate categories, including the Sustainable Irrigation Management Award and the Future Trailblazer Award.
Ms Quarisa, who grew up on her family's irrigation property and received a Medal of the Order of Australia for her services to primary industry in 2020, said she was chuffed to be judging the awards.
She also said the awards could help further educate the community on the importance of irrigated farming.
"It's a great opportunity to educate more people about irrigation in our area, and the value of irrigated agriculture to the community, the country and the whole world," she said.
"The world population is growing and there's going to be a greater demand for food. The way to feed the world in the future will be with irrigated agriculture."
Ms Quarisa said the Sustainable Irrigation Awards will highlight the farmers pushing technology and irrigated farm efficiency, particularly amid decreasing land and water availability.
"Using technology is a way of improving efficiency and growing more crops with the same or less amount of water. More crops per drop," she said.
"I'm sure we'll be seeing some great farms, what people are doing, and their philosophy on irrigated agriculture and their use of technology to improve their efficiency.
"It's always good to see what others are doing because you can always learn from them," she added.
Entries are now open for farmers to enter in the 2022 Zimmatic Trailblazer Sustainable Irrigation Awards. Community members can also nominate farmers they think are doing a great job.
Nominations close Monday August 8 while regular entries close Monday August 15.
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
