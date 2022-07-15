A TRUCK carrying more than 5000 live chickens has crashed on a Riverina highway.
Emergency services - including RFS and Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) crews, and police - were called to the Mid Western Highway, near the intersection of the Kidman Way, at Goolgowi about 3.40pm on Thursday.
Advertisement
FRNSW Murrumbidgee Irrigation Area duty commander Matt Hunter said the B-double, which was carrying more 5000 live chickens, had overturned at the intersection.
Firefighters worked to contain a small diesel spill on site before the truck was recovered.
READ MORE
It is not known how many chickens were killed or injured in the crash.
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said no paramedics were called to the scene.
It is believed the driver of the truck escaped without injury.
Transport for NSW said the crash had closed the Mid Western Highway eastbound at Goolgowi, detours were put in place but the road has since been re-opened.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.