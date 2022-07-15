The Beanies to perform in Griffith on Friday
The ARIA award nominated Beanies will bring music and plenty of laughs to Griffith's Regional Theatre on Friday from 10.30am. Laura, Mim and Michael Beanie promise to entertain mini-beanies with dance, confetti cannons and more. Tickets are $20 and available at the theatre.
Weekend nightlife around the city
DJ Static will be cranking the tunes at Yenda Hotel's main bar from 8pm on Friday. Ago Live will perform at the Griffith Exies Club from 7.30pm on Saturday. Ian Ippoliti and the Collective will take the stage at Griffith Southside Leagues Club from 8pm on Saturday. Danny B and the Hornstar will be live in the Area Hotel's beer garden, supported by DJ Bones, while DJ Lady Barber will be working the decks in the main bar on Saturday.
Parkrun begins at Ted Scobie Oval on Saturday
Griffith's parkrun is free, weekly, timed five kilometre event held every Saturday morning at Ted Scobie Oval. Everyone is welcome to walk, jog, run or volunteer. More information available at www.parkrun.com.au/tedscobieoval.
Latest exhibition focuses on blown glass
Opening on Friday, Abundant Wonder presented by JamFactory Icon Tom Moore showcases incredible constructions and displays made of glass. The exhibition created over years focuses on exploring the idea of interconnection. The exhibition will finish on August 21.
Fresh food, crafts and more
Griffith Rotary's markets open from 7.30am until midday on Sunday at the Griffith Showgrounds. Stallholders will have everything from fresh produce, jewellery and plants. Entry is by gold coin donation to Griffith Rotary Club.
