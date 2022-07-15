DJ Static will be cranking the tunes at Yenda Hotel's main bar from 8pm on Friday. Ago Live will perform at the Griffith Exies Club from 7.30pm on Saturday. Ian Ippoliti and the Collective will take the stage at Griffith Southside Leagues Club from 8pm on Saturday. Danny B and the Hornstar will be live in the Area Hotel's beer garden, supported by DJ Bones, while DJ Lady Barber will be working the decks in the main bar on Saturday.

