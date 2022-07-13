The Griffith Blacks will head into this weekend wanting to go into the bye with form behind them.
The Blacks have found their form in recent weeks, but with two byes over the final five weeks of the season, coach Chris McGregor knows how important time on the field will be.
Advertisement
"Play this game (against Reddies) and then have another bye," he said.
"This weekend is a good opportunity because we know we are going to have a rest after this week, but we need to have a really good week, have the break and then get ready for City."
Structure is the name of the game for the Blacks, but McGregor knows his side needs to do it for the entire 80 minutes.
"We had a talk with the leadership group about how we just have to keep playing our structure," he said.
"That is going to be the major focus this week. I don't care how much we win by it is just about making sure we are getting our structures into place. We could blow sides off the field, but you don't win most grand finals by winning pretty."
RELATED
What has pleased the Blacks coach has been their defensive record, which is second-best in the competition.
"In the past, it has been that we can score a hundred points, but we will let 90 points in and over the last 12 months, we have been really focusing on the defensive side of things," he said.
"To only average two tries against each week, and if you actually look through the stats, sides aren't scoring two tries against us. They are getting a lot of the points off penalty goals."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.