Griffith Blacks Rugby Club held its inaugural Ladies Day on Saturday July 9 to celebrate the life of beloved club figure Jane Francis and to raise funds for ovarian cancer research

By Vincent Dwyer
July 13 2022 - 4:00am
IN LOVING MEMORY: The Griffith Blacks Rugby Club raised funds for ovarian cancer research at their inaugural Ladies Day held in memory of the late beloved club figure Jane Francis. PHOTO: Sophie Bozic

Griffith Blacks Rugby Club has raised almost $30,000 after holding their inaugural Ladies Day in memory of beloved club figure Jane Francis who passed away from ovarian cancer in 2021.

