Griffith Blacks Rugby Club has raised almost $30,000 after holding their inaugural Ladies Day in memory of beloved club figure Jane Francis who passed away from ovarian cancer in 2021.
The club welcomed supporters and community members alike to join in the festivities on Saturday July 9 for a day of footy, food, raffles and a special auction.
Griffith Blacks function coordinators Sheridan McGregor, Sophie Bozic and Karen Owers organised the day which aimed to raise funds for Ovarian Cancer Australia and Ovarian Cancer Research Fund in memory of their friend Jane.
While the club originally predicted it would raise $10,000, those predictions were smashed by a final figure of $28,000.
"We blew what we thought we'd make out of the water and we're so pleased," Ms McGregor said.
"The Griffith community was so generous in making donations, giving us money, and donating things to the day. We hardly had any expenses."
These generous donators included De Bortoli Wines, the Griffith Exies Club, and Dr Marion Reeves, among others.
"So many businesses donated to the charity, it was amazing," Ms McGregor said. "We never would have thought everyone would have got behind us like they did."
It wasn't just the footy grabbing everyone's attention though. The Griffith Blacks also held a special auction on Saturday night in which the players themselves were up for sale.
Jane Francis' son Bryn fetched a whopping $1100.
Ms McGregor said the day was about remembering what Jane meant to the club, as well as raising funds in her family's name.
"Jane was just a lovely person who was always there," Ms McGregor said.
"Her boys meant the world to her, and we just really wanted to do something for them to support them as a family."
Jane Francis is survived by her two sons Bryn and Dav, and her husband Aled who is the Griffith Blacks vice president and who also previously coached at the club.
Ms McGregor said Ladies Day was such a success that the club was considering making it an annual event.
"We certainly want to do it again, and focus on a different charity next year that's along the same line," she said.
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
