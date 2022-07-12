A night of food and live music is on offer for Griffith, courtesy of the local Hindu and Indian communities putting together a cultural dance night.
The party will kick off on July 16 at the Yoogali Club, bringing together all sides of the community for a free celebration and an effort to build the community. The event is entirely not-for-profit, running just as something fun for the community to get together and mingle over.
Yogesh Bhatt, one of the key organisers and sponsors of the party, said that they were inspired to put it together after the census revealed the increasing number of Hindus and Indians in Griffith.
He and his brother Shailesh are putting up most of the money for the event, hoping to connect the various communities in Griffith together.
"There's more Hindus and Indians - especially Gujarats - here in this area, so we're doing an open invitation to everyone. We can show our culture to the Australians in the community. Anyone can come, get dinner for free entry ... this is a family function, anyone can join or watch or dance with us," Mr Bhatt said.
"It's the first time we've done it."
He was especially excited to have live music from Gujarati musicians, who've flown down to Australia to do a number of shows in Sydney and Melbourne but will be adding Griffith to the tour.
"All the singers are coming from Gujarat in India... they came down last Saturday and did two functions in Sydney so they'll come here and then they'll go do another two in Melbourne," he explained.
Of course, there is one strict rule to entry - no alcohol. Mr Bhatt emphasised that it wouldn't be allowed under any circumstances.
"There'll be a security guard at the front so if people come to drink or are bringing drama..." he trailed off.
Beyond that rule though, Mr Bhatt was keen to see as many attendees as possible joining in the celebration.
"That's why we booked the Yoogali Club. Just come along."
Doors will open at 7pm at the Yoogali Club, on July 16.
