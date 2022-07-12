Race 3 of the Surfer competition was a huge day for Tracey Josling, she was the last person to register for the run, with her best pace for 2022 (5m23s/km) was first home and fastest female in the long course, last female to leave the post run firepit and refreshments and to cap it all off she reached her 5,000km milestone. Good one Tracey.
Tania Moore was 2nd followed by competition leader Adrian Baird wearing the yellow cap in the Tour de Hill, Peter Stockwell 4th, then Mark Andreazza and Ashley Pianca tied for 5th, fastest runner on the day Aidan Fattore (3m50s/km) 7th then tied for 8th place Derek Goullet and Keith Riley, Chris Barbagallo on his own was 10th then tied for 11th place was Gary Andreazza and Tony Gullo.
The number of tied results is remarkable given all started with different handicaps. In the short course Megan Callcut and Jeremy Woodhouse tied for 11th place.
In the short course Thomas Callcut made it two wins in a row. In their maiden Hill run Milli Aitken and Shanna Kissell despite missing a turn and having to be called back, were 2nd and 3rd.
Connor Moore wearing the short course yellow cap in the Tour de Hill was 4th followed by Callum Vecchio and Taylor Morrell.
After next week the short course yellow cap could change heads, Moore on 97 points is 27 points ahead of Thomas Callcut however Moore will be away for race 4 leaving the door open for a couple of contenders.
To date in the competition only three Feral's have had their handicap increased. Brian Bellicanta won well in race 1 and had 2m30s added to his handicap hence his placing is well down in the field. Despite increases in short course handicaps Connor Moore 30s and Thomas Callcut 45s remain in the top placings.
Gary Workman and Nick Altin were back for their first 2022 run. Once again Vice President Jeremy Woodhouse excelled providing a warm firepit for all to enjoy post run refreshments acknowledging Ron Anson reaching his 5,000km a couple of weeks ago
The Feral's meet at the green water tower opposite Pioneer Park for a 4:30pm start.
