Tracey Josling brings up 5,000km around Scenic Hill with victory in race four of the Surfer Competition

By Ron Anson
Updated July 12 2022 - 5:24am, first published 5:16am
Race 3 of the Surfer competition was a huge day for Tracey Josling, she was the last person to register for the run, with her best pace for 2022 (5m23s/km) was first home and fastest female in the long course, last female to leave the post run firepit and refreshments and to cap it all off she reached her 5,000km milestone. Good one Tracey.

