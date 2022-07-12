Griffith Kart Club will host round four of the Rotax Pro Tour, in July.
A five-round series, with the winner being declared champion and given a ticket to the World Titles to be held in Portugal later this year.
Australia's best drivers and their high-performance Rotax Engines will roar into action with Official Practice on Friday, July 21. Saturday will see racing commence, with the finals under lights.
Sunday morning will be an enduro event, for each class, with 40-minute time trials for the young competitors and 50 minutes on track for the seniors.
The super fast DD2 class (two-speed gearbox) will be one of the highlights of the event. Under lights on Saturday night, it shall be spectacular.
From as far as Western Australia & New Zealand, 100 karts are expected at the event, a major win for the City, and the Club.
The Rotax Pro Tour is a 5 round series which in 2022, visits New South Wales, Queensland, Canberra and Victoria.
Drivers compete for the prestige of winning an invitation to compete at the Rotax MAX Challenge Grand Finals and representing Australia on the world stage.
Winners of the Rotax Pro Tour are also awarded the coveted #1 Series Champion plate.
With an astounding 360 drivers from more than 60 countries, the Rotax MAX Challenge Grand Finals is the biggest International karting event in the World.
To compete at this incredible event, you have to earn the right by winning a ticket in your home country or at selected International events, so the drivers at the RMCGF really are the best of the best from each country.
Drivers receive a brand new kart and engine package via a raffle system; all the karts are identical, meaning every driver has an equal chance of winning.
The event is all provided by Rotax free of charge, including tyres, fuel, oil and use of a basic tool kit (with the exception of your crash damage! Obviously!).
The week prior to the main event, Griffith Kart Club will host the Riverina Cup, serving as both a standalone cup and a shake-down event for the Pro Tour.
A massive few weeks for the club in Mid to Late July, with plenty of drivers and their families visiting our town. Set your diaries. This will be a spectacular event.
