LOCAL LEADER: Projects under way to support multiculturalism

The last two months have been exceptionally busy. The field days fundraiser in May, raised assistance requested by the community on a variety of areas, in particular immigration issues.
The GROW Riverina project was launched in Leeton on June 29. It was a great opportunity to meet the NSW Minister for Seniors and Multiculturalism Mar Coure, Deputy Premier Paul Toole and Professor Peter Shirgold, along with Multicultural NSW CEO Joseph La Posta and others.
Advertisement
The GROW Riverina Program, was established to support the successful relocation and resettlement of people from migrant and refugee backgrounds into regional NSW.
Across the Murray and Riverina regions, the aim of the program is to establish secondary migration links between residents in western Sydney and six local government areas: Albury, Federation Council, Greater Hume Shire, Griffith, Leeton Shire, and Temora Shire.
Certainly, and without doubt, the program has to identify and support solutions to housing, affordable transport solutions and relevant services such as health, general and immigration services. With any luck, relevant, workable outcomes to these solutions will be undertaken seriously by the GROW Riverina group.
We were most fortunate to have a meet and greet with minister Mark Coure and Deputy Premier Paul Toole in Griffith and the Multicultural Council of Griffith. The minister and Deputy Premier were able to get to know a little more about the Multicultural Council of Griffith and the assistance they are able to give the diverse multicultural community of Griffith. Hopefully they can attend the Multicultural Festival on October 15.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.