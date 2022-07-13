The Area News

GROW Riverina to promote six LGAs to support the state's multiculturalism goals

By Carmel La Rocca
July 13 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LOCAL LEADER: Projects under way to support multiculturalism

The last two months have been exceptionally busy. The field days fundraiser in May, raised assistance requested by the community on a variety of areas, in particular immigration issues.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.