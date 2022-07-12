It was a clean sweep at the Crossroads for the Griffith Swans in the RFL Netball competition on Saturday.
The A graders have continued their strong season and maintained their position in the top two after a 56-38 victory over the Demons.
It means the Swans have stayed in front of Wagga Tigers on percentage and have a four-point gap to GGGM Lions in fourth.
It was a nail-biting clash in the A reserve, but the Swans were able to hold their nerve to take a 41-39 victory, which sees them stay four points clear in the top three.
B grade was able to stay within striking distance of the top three thanks to a 53-32 victory over the Demons, which means the Swans are just three points behind the third-placed Wagga Tigers.
The Swans C graders were able to stay in the finals equation with a commanding 40-18 victory, while the under 17s were able to move level on points with fifth-placed Mangoplah thanks to a 51-6 win over the Demons.
