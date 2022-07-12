The Black and Whites have built on their points differential at the top of the Group 20 League Tag standings following a 32-0 win over DPC Roosters.
The Panthers were able to make a strong start with Rachel-Rose Priest and Maya Simpson getting over to get the scoring underway.
Lily-Belle Misiloi continued her great season with another try, while Moerai Makonia gave the Panthers a 20-0 lead heading into the break.
Elizabeth Faiazi, Lara Rossetto and Tessie Muller scored in the second half to help the Panthers come away with the 32-point win.
Their nearest rivals on the ladder, Leeton, were able to come away with a 28-0 win on the road against West Wyalong.
In the battle for the final spot in the top five, Yenda has moved into fifth after they came away with a 28-6 win over Waratahs.
A double to Luci Lugsdin has helped the Hay Magpies maintain striking distance to the top three after a 24-0 victory over Yanco-Wamoon and are now just two points behind West Wyalong.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
