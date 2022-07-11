Last Wednesday eighteen ladies competed in a Stableford round with some good scores amongst the field.
Congratulations to Elizabeth Graham who had the best score of the day carding an excellent 40 points and winning Division One (handicap range 0-28). Rose Alpen was the runner up with a score of 37 points.
Division Two (handicap range 29-54) winner was Robyn Polkinghorne who came in with 37 points. The runner up was Dorian Radue with 34 points.
Rose Alpen won the only NTP on the 4th hole. Balls went down to 33 points.
Saturday's event was the Qualifying Round of the 4BBB Stableford Matchplay sponsored by Liz Humphreys. The weather was kind and eighteen players participated in the qualifying round.
Elizabeth Graham and Kathy King came in with 41 points to win the day on a countback from Mary Gifford and Robyn Hoare. The ball count went down to 37 points. Elizabeth and Kathy won the Griffith round of the NSW Bowl which was played in conjunction with the day's event and their names go through to Golf NSW.
Only five pairs choose the play in the matchplay and they are Elizabeth Graham/Kathy King; Mary Gifford/Robyn Hoare; Chris Cunial/Natalie Cassiday, Cherie Eade/Annie Hicks and Dulcie Knight/Lyn Hedditch.
Only one match was played on Sunday - Cherie Eade/Annie Hicks versus Dulcie Knight/Lyn Hedditch. Dulcie and Lyn won the match on the 19th hole.
The other three teams had a bye. The second round will be played on Saturday - Elizabeth Graham/Kathy King versus Dulcie Knight/Lyn Hedditch and Chris Cunial/Natalie Cassiday versus Mary Gifford/Robyn Hoare.
Stableford events are set down for today and Saturday.
