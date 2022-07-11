The First Round of the Area Builders honour board event was played at the Griffith Golf Club last Saturday with cold weather and school holidays saw a reduced field of 66 players contest the event.
Tony Catanzariti fired three over par 74 to card the winning A Grade score of 43 points and also, going into the second round, a clear leader.
He had a front nine to remember going out in three-under-par 33, including birdies on the 2nd and 3rd holes, slam-dunked the 6th. for an eagle two to card 26 points out. He birdied the 10th, but then the wheels fell off, only able to scramble 17 points home.
Runner-up Wayne Bottcher carded 38 points, 20 out and 18 home, draining birdies on the 2nd and 14th.
David Doig 42 points won B Grade, setting up his win with a 25-point front nine, going out in par 36, nailing birdies on 3rd and 8th holes.
He too, lost his mojo on the back nine, only carding 17 points. Dom Guglielmino 39 points second, recovering from a dirty day of only 16 points out, then aided by a four-point birdie on the 15th scored 23 points home.
Byron James 37 points won C Grade, ahead of Ray Barrington 35 points.
Pins to 4th Bryan Trembath, 7th Byron James, 8th Wayne Bottcher, 11th Jorge Wood, 15th Daniel Dossettor, 16th Adrian Smith.
A medley single stableford last Sunday with 44 players in two grades. Trent Anderson 37 points won Div.1 just ahead of runner-up Elizabeth Graham 36 points.
Her daughter Jill Hammond outdid her Mum, having a cracking round to take out Div.2 with 41 points, Derek Langford 35 points runner-up.
Mike Catanzariti won the 7th pin, Terry Bennett 11th, Trent Anderson 16th.
The Riverina D.G.A.Championship was played at Narrandera last Sunday.
Because of the inclement conditions, it was reduced to 18 holes instead of 27.
In a field of 56 players, twelve Griffith players turned out, with the local pair of Josh Stapleton and Luke De Valentin, with a score of 74, had to be content with runners-up, beaten by two shots by the Leeton pairing of Scott Turner and Graeme Dale.
Today's event is a single stableford as is Saturday, which is also the final round of the Area Builders, a medley versus par on Sunday. The veterans played a single stableford last Thursday with 27 players.
Mike Catanzariti 36 points won Div.1, Tony McBride 35 points second. Keith Woodbridge 38 points, best in Div.2 from Graeme Gifford 37 points.
Pins to 4th John Gale, 15th Rob Trembath, 16th Martin Sweeney.
As the Winter Cup goes into its second month, John Gale leads with 77 points. John Brennick and Steve Matheson 75 equal second, Ken Alpen and Alan King 73 equal hird.
For veterans who are thinking about going to Rich River, if you want a motel room, they are being held until July 31. Ring 0354813333 to book.
A strong field of 55 players contested last Wednesday's single stableford.
Bryan Salvestro 37 points, won A Grade, Brett Angel 35 points runner-up.
Matt Rumming 35 points best in B Grade on a countback over David Corcoran 35 points. Ralph Twadell 37 points won C Grade. Byron James 35 points second.
