Preserving language can bring communities together

As part of last week's NAIDOC celebrations, Griffith's Stan Grant Senior was given a lifetime achievement award.
It was for his work in recording, preserving and sharing the Wiradjuri language.
Those efforts to preserve Wiradjuri culture began in the 1980s and saw the first dictionary for the language published in 2005. Grant's work continued with collections of short stories, work on grammar, children's stories and a second edition of the dictionary in 2010 and eventually courses to teach the language.
Advertisement
Language is one of the things that we all share and everything we do stems often from our ability to communicate with each other. Speech and writing brings us together.
Grant's work means there are an increasing number of people who are able to speak Wiradjuri, and are willing to share that language with us all.
That the language can be shared is itself an incredible feat since actually using it in public was made a crime in a bid to stamp out indigenous culture.
The latest accolade that Grant has received helps illustrate depth of the achievement and what it means to the Wiradjuri community which is far stronger as a result.
Declan Rurenga, editor
drurenga@areanews.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.