The Area News

Waratahs, Leeton and Hay take Group 20 first grade wins

By Liam Warren
Updated July 10 2022 - 8:18am, first published 7:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Waratahs have done their chances of finishing in the top three no harm after coming away with a 54-0 victory over Yenda at Wade Park on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.