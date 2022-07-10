Waratahs have done their chances of finishing in the top three no harm after coming away with a 54-0 victory over Yenda at Wade Park on Sunday.
A first-half double to Michael Kilby had the Waratahs on the prowl with a 20-0 lead at the halftime interval.
Advertisement
They were able to go on with the game from that, with Adam Twigg, Jyi Romeo, Rowan Matthews and Suliano Kabara among the try scorers as the Waratahs walked away with the 54-point victory.
Meanwhile, Leeton closed the gap on the top of the table after picking up a 44-16 victory over West Wyalong at Ron Crowe Oval.
Kirtis Fisher scored a first-half double, while a try each to Cameron Bruest, and Josh Fisher saw the Greens leading 28-12 at the break. Cameron Miller and Logan Collins scored the Mallee Men's first-half points.
RELATED
The Greens continued where they left off early in the second half as Josh Fisher got over for his second before the Mallee Men were able to hit back through Jack McCubben.
Daniel Watt and Hayden Philp scored late to wrap the game up.
In the final game, the Hay Magpies came away with a 22-12 win over Yanco-Wamoon.
It was the Magpies who hit first when Tim Lomai found his way over, but the Hawks found their footing with tries to Petero Taitusi and Sairusi Vakalalavanua.
Sailase Madrai got over for Hay just before halftime, but the Hawks held a narrow 12-10 lead.
Kynan Headon found his way over to give the Magpies the lead, while a try late saw them able to come away with a 10-point win.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.