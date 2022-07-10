The Area News

Black and Whites condemn DPC Roosters to their first defeat in Group 20 first grade

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated July 10 2022 - 7:51am, first published 7:03am
The Black and Whites have become the first team to knock off the DPC Roosters and claimed the Roger Penrith Memorial Cup in the process.

