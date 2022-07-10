The Black and Whites have become the first team to knock off the DPC Roosters and claimed the Roger Penrith Memorial Cup in the process.
It was the Roosters who were able to strike first as after forcing a repeat set, Adam McCann was able to make a strong return from the drop-out and score under the post.
The lead was short-lived as the Panthers were able to pounce on a loose ball as Mosese Naliva spotted a gap and dived over.
The Black and Whites were able to capitalise on every mistake from the Roosters and extended their lead with tries to Chaise Sergi and Andrew Fauoo.
As halftime approached, the Roosters found their way back into the game as Solo Toru had trouble under the high balls being sent up by Josh Veivers and the DPC side made the most of those mistakes with Billy Robb and Tom Bowditch getting over.
Ben Vearing then gifted the Black and Whites field position after letting the kick-off from the Bowditch try to bounce, and Nashoon Mataora's try right before halftime saw the Panthers leading 22-18 at the break.
The Panthers continued to build their momentum after the break, with Epeli Serukabaivata scoring after a break down the left, while the lead was extended to 16 points when Stephen Broome sent Veti Mataa over.
The icing was put on the cake with Sergi racing away for his second of the match before the Roosters scored a consolation try right on full time through Guy Thompson to see the Black and Whites walk away with a 40-24 victory.
Panthers co-coach Uafu Lavaka, who missed his side's last game, said it was an emotional win after a tough week for him and his brother Andrew.
"It has been a very tough last two weeks for my brother, and I and our extended family, and just to be back and playing was great," he said.
"Credit to DPC they are at the top of the table because they are a quality side, but I could see the hunger and the want in our team. We dug deep, and we were able to play for the full 80 minutes."
Lavaka paid credit to the work of Roger Penrith and thanked the Penrith family for allowing the clubs to come together for a cup named in his honour.
"A lot of people in Griffith knew Roger and the humble person that he was," he said.
"He helped out in the indigenous community, and it is great that we are able to remember him in this way."
The two points for the Black and Whites means they are able to stay in third position. The Panthers will look to maintain their momentum when they travel to Yanco next weekend, while the Roosters will look to bounce back against Yenda.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
