It was another tough road trip for the Griffith Swans after they fell to a heavy defeat to Collingullie GP at Crossroads Oval on Saturday.
The Swans only managed one goal in the opening term but were able to fight back in the second quarter kicking three goals to one to be trailing at the main break by 11 points.
Advertisement
The Demons were able to go on with the game in the second half kicking nine goals to Griffith's two to come away with a 14.16 (100) to 6.4 (40) victory.
Sam Daniel kicked two as the only multiple goal kicker for the Swans, with Oliver Bartter, Nathan Richards, Kahlan Spencer and James Toscan kicking one each.
It was a tough weekend for the reserve grade as they fell to a 46-point defeat.
RELATED
The surprise of the day came in the under 17.5s, with the Swans falling to a 10-point defeat to the previously winless Demons.
Three goals to Tom D'Aquino and a fightback in the second half wasn't enough to overturn the margin.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.