The Griffith Blacks have put themselves into a strong position on the ladder off the back of a victory over Waratahs at Exies Oval.
A clinical opening 30 minutes set the home side up, and despite the best efforts from the Waratahs in the second half, the Blacks came away with a 23-7 win.
The ball was pinned in the Waratahs territory to start the game, and the Blacks were able to capitalise after forcing an error, and after spreading the ball out wide from a scrum, Oleni Ngungutau scored in the corner.
Ngungutau was able to break the line again shortly after, and the Blacks were off to a dream start with a 10-0 lead inside the opening 15 minutes.
The Blacks looked to push their lead out further after winning a penalty from 24 metres out, but Daniel Bozic missed from in front. A try to Mahoni Lualua saw the Blacks leading 17-0 at the break.
Both sides lost players to the sin bin, with Vaea Matao sat down just before halftime because of repeat infringements, while Waratahs lost Paula Nakabea after a shoulder charge on Griffith's Blake Theunissen.
Ngungutau kicked the penalty goal from the infringement before the Waratahs found their way over through with Rob Selosse got over with 26 minutes remaining.
Try as they did, the Waratahs were never able to break through the Blacks' defence and a successful penalty goal from Bozic helped the Blacks take a 23-7 win.
Coach Chris McGregor was full of praise for the way his side started the game.
"It wasn't the prettiest game that we have played," he said.
"I thought the first 30 minutes was really good footy, and then the 10 minutes either side of halftime was scrappy.
"The best thing about the second half was the defence, they had plenty of opportunities, and we were able to hold them out."
The Blacks will be sweating on the fitness of Ngungutau, who came from the field with a shoulder issue, while Matao was replaced after feeling a bit sore after a high shot.
It was a strong performance as a club for the Blacks with a 'Black-out', meaning all four grades will play finals this season.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
