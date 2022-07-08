Prohibited weapons, drugs allegedly located during MIA raids

PROHIBITED weapons and drugs were allegedly found during police raids of two MIA properties on July 7.
Two men have been charged after two firearms prohibition order searches were conducted in Banksia Avenue and Park Avenue in Leeton
Just before 10am on July 7, a 23-year-old man was arrested at Leeton police station and served with a firearms prohibition order.
A subsequent search of a property on Banksia Avenue allegedly uncovered cannabis and methamphetamine, as well as prescription medication and items allegedly consistent with the supply of prohibited drugs.
Police also seized cash and an electronic stun device.
The man was charged with two counts of possessing a prohibited drug, as well as possessing a prohibited weapon without permit and possess/attempt to prescribed restricted substance.
Around the same time, officers attached to Murrumbidgee Police District were at a home on Park Avenue as part of the investigation where they arrested a 27-year-old man.
During the search, police said they seized a metal stock, crossbow, a gel blaster and ammunition, electronic devices, prohibited drugs and drug paraphernalia, as well as cash suspected to be the proceeds of crime.
The man was taken to Leeton police station where he was charged with six offences:
Police said both men were known to each other and they were refused bail to appear in Griffith Local Court.
