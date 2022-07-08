Weekend nightlife around the city
J RVU will perform at the Griffith Exies Club from 7.30pm on Saturday. The Jasmine Jade Acoustic Trio will take the stage at Griffith Southside Leagues Club from 8pm on Saturday. DJ Rossi will be working the decks at the Area Hotel on Saturday from 10pm.
Parkrun begins at Ted Scobie Oval on Saturday
Griffith's parkrun is free, weekly, timed five kilometre event held every Saturday morning at Ted Scobie Oval. Everyone is welcome to walk, jog, run or volunteer. More information available at www.parkrun.com.au/tedscobieoval.
Latest exhibition focuses on blown glass
Opening on Friday, Abundant Wonder presented by JamFactory Icon Tom Moore showcases incredible constructions and displays made of glass. The exhibition created over years focuses on exploring the idea of interconnection. The exhibition will finish on August 21.
Leeton to celebrate history architecture over weekend
The second annual Australian Art Deco Festival begins on Friday in Leeton, with events scheduled across the weekend. Leeton's Chelmsford Place will be a hub for public activities on Saturday with markets, billy cart races, live music and the Tutankhamen roadshow.
Fresh food, crafts and more
Griffith Rotary's markets open from 7.30am until midday on Sunday at the Griffith Showgrounds. Stallholders will have everything from fresh produce, jewellery and plants. Entry is by gold coin donation to Griffith Rotary Club.
