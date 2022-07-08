LETTERS: Land tax is money grab, McKellar knew best

We brought our home in Griffith in 1976 and paid $502.50 stamp duty on its then value. No additional state government tax has been paid on its purchase ever since.
However if we had had the opportunity of paying annual land tax forever afterwards instead our land tax would have been $1,450 this year calculated on its current land value.
Yes that's right $1,450.00 this year and further amounts every years, because the tax payable is calculated on the land value each year.
Conservatively we would have paid up to $40,000 land tax instead of $502.50 stamp duty. But the Government says if I brought our house this year I would pay about $40,000 stamp duty anyway.
But I say its only once, not an increasing amount each and every years thereafter.
Now about the education department reintroducing back into the school curriculum Dorothea McKellar's poem My Country.
Such sums up our nation's ongoing climate as it was and still is when she wrote this all those years ago, it hasn't changed.
Our children need to be allowed to learn about the climate in their own nation.
I quote the verse which says it;
"I love a sunburnt country,
A land of sweeping plains,
Of ragged mountain ranges,
Of droughts and flooding rains.
I love her far horizons,
I love her jewel-sea,
Her beauty and her terror,
The wide brown land for me!"
Food for thought.
With Labor now in power federally, Queen Elizabeth II nearing the end of her reign and an unpopular Prince slated to become King, it seems inevitable that Australia will seize the opportunity to move towards a republic.
And while I have absolutely no understanding why Australia keeps a foreign Head of State, I have always liked the ability to have a tyrant leader removed from office by a greater power.
So I have been left wondering, as we all should, what constitutional options can a republic utilise to ensure civilians can rise to defend their rights against an elected oppressor if we become a republic?
And this is where I get stuck. I can't find a better system and I believe we as a nation should be looking for answers right now.
Personally, the last thing I want is the American principle where gun laws are legislated so that if a federal government stops working for the people, and instructs an army to attack the people, an armed militia may rise.
I'm hoping someone out there can draft a better solution, and soon.
