IT HAS been three long years since the inaugural Australian Art Deco Festival was held in Leeton, but the town is set to come alive when it returns in fine fashion this weekend.
The festival was last held in 2019, but was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 as a result of COVID-19 restrictions on public gatherings and events.
Visitors are expected to come from across the country to attend the festival, which was a roaring success in 2019.
Residents are getting behind the concept, with business houses dressing their shop windows in their art deco finest.
More than 30 events are planned across the three-day event, which starts on Friday.
There is everything from a high rollers night on Friday at the Historic Hydro Motor Inn, a Gatsby soiree in the parlour, various events at the Whitton Malt House, delicious brunches and tastes of whisky at the Wade Hotel and Henry Lawson performances to cocktail making, dance head dress making and circus workshops in the bespoke parlour and, of course, the Chelmsford Place Festival.
Chelmsford Place will be transformed to the art deco era throughout Saturday for this festival, which includes markets, billy cart races, live music, the Tutankhamen roadshow, which is open all weekend, displays at the Leeton Museum and Gallery and much more.
With so much to do, residents and visitors of all ages will be spoiled for choice when it comes to attending events throughout the weekend.
Saturday's Bloodshed at the Banquet and Sunday's high tea, both at the Yanco Agricultural Institute are also a fun way to be part of the festivities.
Many of the activities will be taking place in The Parlour, which was constructed during the week in Chelmsford Place.
Parlour master Elijah Ingram will be on hand to welcome everyone to these events, saying he was excited for the festival to finally arrive.
"I'm looking forward to seeing everyone and interacting with our community and visitors," he said.
"It's going to be a really fun weekend for everyone."
Vintage car displays are also not to be missed, along with vintage planes at Brobenah Aerodrome on Saturday.
The mini trains at the Yanco Powerhouse Museum will be running on Sunday, while the Leeton and District Bowling Club will host an antiquated bowls afternoon its greens later that day.
Tickets to some events are still available and can be purchased online. More information about the events and tickets can be found at leetonartdecofestival.com.au.
