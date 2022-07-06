Waratahs will head to Wade Park on Sunday, looking to potentially jump into third place with victory over Yenda.
Heading into the weekend, the Waratahs are just two points behind the Black and Whites, having beaten the Panthers last week and will want to keep the positive momentum.
The Blueheelers will be looking to pick up the points from the game to keep their slim hopes of securing a spot in the top five alive.
As it stands, the Yenda side is six points behind West Wyalong.
The Mallee Men face a tough test of their own to see if they can make a late charge for a top-three position when they return to Ron Crowe Oval to take on the Leeton Greens.
The Greens were able to rebound from their loss to the Black and Whites with a commanding victory over Yenda last weekend.
Finally, Yanco-Wamoon will be looking to pick up their third straight win when they make the long trip to take on the Hay Magpies.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
