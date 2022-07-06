The Griffith Swans will be heading to the Crossroads Oval this weekend, looking to cause an upset after their second win of the season last weekend.
This weekend starts a tough stint for the Swans with away clash with Collingullie and GGGM Lions, who occupy the top two positions on the ladder.
The forward line looks set to receive a boost this weekend with key forward James Toscan set to return and support Patrick Payne, who had a strong game against the Crows.
"He played well and marked well. It is good to have a key forward back that can do that," Swans coach Greg Dreyer said.
"We get Tosco (James Toscan) back, so we will have him and Paddy in the forward line.
"Then you have guys like Sam Daniels and Tom Bartter who can mark the footy. Our forward line is getting stronger, and we have some targets now.
"We are up against Gullie and Ganmain in the next two weeks, so they will be big tests."
The Swans were able to match the Demons in the first meeting of the season with the strong start from the Demons making the real difference.
The Demons have only dropped one game since then as well as a draw with Coolamon in what has been another strong season.
Having climbed back into the top five with a win last weekend, the reserves will have a tough test against the undefeated Demons.
The under 17.5s will be hoping this weekend will be the one that sees them wrap up a top-two finish when they take on the Demons.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
