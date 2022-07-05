The Area News
Griffith and Leeton SES volunteers have been called to Wollongong to assist with rescue operations and damage repairs in the flood affected region

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
Updated July 5 2022 - 7:19am, first published 4:00am
HELPING HAND: Griffith and Leeton SES units travelled to Wollongong to help in the flood affected region after SES released an out-of-area request for assistance on Friday. PHOTO: File

Volunteers from the Griffith and Leeton SES units have been called out to Wollongong to assist emergency services in the flood affected region.

