A 27-YEAR-OLD man wanted for a range of serious driving offences allegedly rammed a vehicle while trying to avoid police in Leeton on Thursday.
About 11.10am on Thursday, June 30, Leeton police received information the 27-year-old man was in Jarrah Street.
Advertisement
On their arrival at the location, officers found the man in a silver Holden Commodore at the corner of Jarrah Street and Lily Lane.
Police allege as they approached the man to arrest him, he deliberately drove towards the police vehicle with the two vehicles colliding.
READ MORE
After a short struggle the 27-year-old from Narrandera was arrested.
He was taken to Leeton police station and a search of the man also allegedly located a quantity of drugs.
The man will be charged with:
The man will be bail refused to Griffith Local Court. No police were injured during the incident.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.