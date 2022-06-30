The Area News
Subscriber

Griffith man faces court over 1.2 tonne cocaine import plot

Andrew Pearson
By Andrew Pearson
June 30 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Riverina man has faced court over his alleged involvement in a plot to import 1.2 tonnes of cocaine to Australia from Ecuador.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Pearson

Andrew Pearson

Deputy Editor

Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.