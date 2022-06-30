A Riverina man has faced court over his alleged involvement in a plot to import 1.2 tonnes of cocaine to Australia from Ecuador.
Griffith's Domenic Zirilli, 36, was among a number of men charged over the failed venture, which was uncovered by the Australian Federal Police (AFP).
The AFP-led Operation Ironside East-Alicanto was launched in April last year to investigate suspected members of a multi-national organised crime syndicate.
According to the AFP, the syndicate was involved in multiple ventures, including the plot to import cocaine using a transfer between vessels at sea, which was due to arrive in Australia in June 2021.
It is alleged Mr Zirilli gave $120,000 in cash on behalf of the syndicate to Sydney-based associates, which was then to be used to pay a crew of men to collect the cocaine from a vessel at sea and transport it back to the east coast of NSW.
AFP officers raided an address in Tharbogang on May 26 and seized a number of items, including encrypted devices, clothing, luggage, and jewellery.
Police said weapons such as an extendable baton and a bowie knife were also found.
Mr Zirilli was charged with one count of dealing with the proceeds of crime and had his case mentioned for the first time in Sydney's Central Local Court on Wednesday.
The matter was adjourned and will be mentioned in the Sydney Downing Centre Local Court in August.
Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.
