Cast for GRAPA's Crucible announced

The cast for GRAPA's upcoming production The Crucible has been announced after a weeks-long casting process.
Taking the reigns as main characters John Proctor and Abigail Williams will be Michael Lee and Portia Marks - with Matt Anderson and Ukaipo Mann acting as understudies. GRAPA mainstay Katherine Innes will be playing Elizabeth Proctor while Mary Warren takes the role of Mary Warren.
Advertisement
Oumi Karenga-Hewitt is producing the show, and said that they hit a few hurdles but had overcome them.
"We got a huge response from younger people and women but the panel realised that we didn't have enough men for the parts so we ended up holding two more auditions ... there was a lot of connecting with people who we thought might be interested in performing but hadn't done it before," she said.
"There's a real breadth - there's people who've never really acted before, we've got young people and older people. People from different areas."
Ms Karenga-Hewitt will also be working double duty as Reverend Hale while producing the show.
"I do a lot of the background stuff for GRAPA, I really wanted to take the chance to actually perform this year. When I saw how many people auditioned, I thought they'd pick someone else so it was a really nice surprise."
The full cast list is below.
Director James Walsh and Stephanie Downing will be acting as swings, members of the chorus who act as general understudies for smaller roles. If an understudy fills in for a lead role, the swing usually plays the understudy's usual role.
Ms Karenga-Hewitt said that they were especially keen to still hear from anyone interested in being involved - either assisting behind the scenes or getting involved in other ways.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.