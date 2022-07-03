Knowledge, experience, dedication Advertising Feature

Dedicated: PinnacleHPC principal Dianne Hicken brings a wealth of industry experience and local agricultural knowledge to the role. Photo: Supplied.

With a wealth of experience in finance and a passion for agriculture, Dianne Hicken is proud to assist her clients manage business challenges and solve problems.

This dedication to client success coupled with 20 years of experience in the industry, 18 of which have been with PinnacleHPC, has seen Dianne named the latest principal at the firm.

"I am very proud to be part of the future of the business and I look forward to providing a positive contribution to the firm's strategic goals and continued growth," Dianne said.

PinnacleHPC's existing principals are pleased to welcome Dianne to the team as the newest principal.

Dianne has lived in Hanwood all her life, raised on a mixed farming property producing wine grapes along with lucerne hay for horses and a small flock of first-cross sheep and later dorper sheep.

Dianne has worked in accounting and finance since 2002 and has been employed by PinnacleHPC for more than 18 years bringing a wealth of knowledge and experience to the firm.

Dianne has experience in several software packages and is passionate about helping clients get the most out of their software.

She enjoys assisting clients to manage the challenges they face in their businesses and problem solving.

Dianne specialises in taxation, assisting clients with their software packages and superannuation funds in both pension and accumulation phase with investments in real estate including water, shares, listed and unlisted trusts.

Dianne works with a variety of clients including farming entities - dry area cropping, irrigated cropping, livestock producers, citrus, nut and grape farmers.

Dianne also works with small business entities including retailers and hospitality businesses, those in the construction industry and consultant businesses.

PinnacleHPC strategically partners with clients providing quality services and tailored solutions that enhance their success.