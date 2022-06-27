The Area News

Joanne Garlick appointed as interim general manager for Griffith Base Hospital

Declan Rurenga
By Declan Rurenga
Updated June 27 2022
MLHD has appointed Joanne Garlick as the interim general manager of Griffith Base Hospital.

