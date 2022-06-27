A new interim general manager has been appointed for Griffith Base Hospital.
On Tuesday it was announced Joanne Garlick, who is currently cluster manager for Murrumbidgee Local Health District facilities at Young, Harden, Boorowa and West Wyalong, would take on the job.
MLHD's acting CEO Carla Bailey said Ms Garlick had worked in several management roles since 2014 and had a good understanding of people's health needs in the Murrumbidgee.
"Joanne is an experienced health leader who has operationally managed our Hilltops Cluster for some years," Ms Bailey said.
"She has strong skills in operationalising strategic directions for the MLHD to improve patient experience and patient outcomes.
"This position utilises Joanne's wealth of clinical, operational and business management knowledge in ensuring support for sites to meet national standards and budget requirements."
Ms Garlick has qualifications in nursing, health science and management and graduated with Master of Management in 1996 from the University of Western Sydney.
"I'm looking forward to working in the Griffith community and continue supporting the great work of the health care team," Ms Garlick said.
MLHD's last general manager Suchit Handa finished his time as general manager on June 17. MLHD's business performance and operational manager Beck Hudson was Mr Handa's initial replacement as a recruitment process began.
Ms Garlick starts as interim general manager on July 4.
Declan first started covering news in Junee NSW, a decade ago and since had bylines in Wagga Wagga, Orange and Cootamundra. He currently edits Griffith's Area News and Leeton's Irrigator. Got a news tip? drurenga@areanews.com.au
