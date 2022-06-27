Still hope for honey bees amid Varroa mite outbreak

An outbreak of varroa mites have led to a statewide emergency order limiting the movement of bees across NSW.
The varroa mite is an external parasitic mite that attacks and feeds on honey bees, and can be devastating to colonies. The Department of Primary Industries said that the mite had been found in two of the six detection hives set up around the Port of Newcastle as part of the state's biosecurity system.
Minister for Agriculture Dugald Saunders said that there could be severe consequences if an outbreak is uncontained.
"After the first detection of varroa mite at the Port of Newcastle on Friday, DPI is investigating potentially contaminated hives outside the initial 50 kilometre biosecurity zone," Mr Saunders said.
"If varroa mite settles in the state, it will have severe consequences, so we're taking every precaution and action needed to contain the parasite and protect the local honey industry and pollination."
Until now, Australia has been free from the mite.
"We're working with apiary industry bodies and stakeholders to ensure beekeepers are well informed and can continue to help us with this critical response," Mr Saunders added.
Steve Cunial, one of Griffith's local beekeepers and former president of the NSW Apiarist's Association, said that they were hopeful the mite could be eradicated before it spreads.
"It's a day we've been dreading - as the only beekeeping country that hasn't had it. We've had a few close calls in the past, the hope is that it will be eradicated this time," he said.
He emphasised the importance of not moving the hives for both commercial and hobbyist beekeepers, which is now banned statewide anyway.
"Bees will still leave the hives, but they're not crossing borders. A bee will only travel three to five kilometres from the hive."
While the Varroa mite is not to be underestimated, Mr Cunial said that Australia was well-prepared for the eventuality.
"Australia's very well prepared for it - we've had a lot of time to put protocols in place ... The odds are probably against us at this stage, but they're trying their best. We've got the best people on the ground and we're hopeful it can be eradicated."
He encouraged anyone concerned to keep an eye on the Australian Honey Bee Industry Council's facebook page.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
