The Griffith Blacks have stayed within striking distance of a top-two finish in second grade after a resounding victory over arch-rivals Leeton at Exies Oval on Saturday.
It was a back and forth start to the game before the Blacks were able to make the most of a mistake from the Phantoms, as after a chip and chase, Naseri Taifai was able to get in under the posts.
The Blacks were able to pick up the momentum in the back end of the half, starting with a strip from Nate McGregor, and after a short pass, the Blacks were over again through Avealuga Maiava.
The home side continued their momentum as they were able to score another two tries before the break to take a 24-0 lead into halftime.
It was a fast start to the second half, with Ausage Faumui rising to reclaim the kickoff and, after making a break, passed off to see Viliame Ngu score the first points of the second half.
A chip and chase saw the Blacks in once more with Lindsay Maiava before the Phantoms were reduced to 14 players for the remainder of the game with a yellow card in the first 10 minutes.
The Blacks were able to capitalise on the numerical advantage, and they spread the ball across the field to send Ethan Cassidy scoring in the corner to wrap up the 43-0 victory.
The victory sees the Griffith side move to within six points of a top-two position while building a buffer back to the fifth-placed CSU Reddies.
The Blacks will make the trip to Tumut looking to maintain their two-game winning streak and continue the push for second.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
