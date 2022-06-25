The Area News

Griffith Blacks see off Leeton Phantoms in SIRU second grade

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated June 25 2022 - 7:39am, first published 7:21am
The Griffith Blacks have stayed within striking distance of a top-two finish in second grade after a resounding victory over arch-rivals Leeton at Exies Oval on Saturday.

