The Teachers Federation and the Independent Education Union of Australia have made a historic decision, partnering together in a 24-hour joint strike on June 30 to campaign for better conditions - for both public and private Catholic schools.
The strike comes after separate strikes from both unions, pleading for the state government and Catholic Schools NSW to take action and address the crisis facing schools.
NSW Teachers Federation President Angelo Gavrielatos said the strike is a direct result of employer's failures.
"Both unions have come to the conclusion that the Government has its head in the sand in regards to the teacher crisis," said Mr Gavrielatos.
Mr Gavrielatos added that the recent NSW budget did not address the overwhelming workloads of teachers despite the government's own documents clearly showing the consequences of inaction.
"Catholic employers have also failed to address this issue, and have predicted a 15 per cent shortfall in their workforce by 2030," he said.
Mr Northam said that Catholic school employers tended to follow the state government's lead and that a lack of action had impacted them.
"Catholic diocesan school employers follow the NSW Government's lead on salaries, even though they are not legally bound by NSW Government wages policy," Mr Northam said.
Jenna Woodland, the MRHS rep for the Teacher's Federation, criticised recent announcements from the government on prosecuting industrial action.
"Every angle, the government is making the wrong decisions about education," Miss Woodland said.
"Not only is [Premier Dominic Perrottet] not prepared to sit down and negotiate, and now he's doubling down by putting the word out that what we're doing is illegal and shifting the narrative to victim blaming," she said.
She added that it was "fantastic" to see the solidarity between public and private education, who haven't gone on strike together since 1996.
"Bring it on. This is not our first rodeo, we've been here so many times before."
She concluded with a last plea to parents for support and engagement with the issue, citing the heartbreaking comments on social media proving a lack of empathy for teachers.
"When we need community support the most, you see things like 'Can't you strike in the holidays?' It's not the point."
"We need your voice, because they're not listening to us."
