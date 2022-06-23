Dalton responds to NSW state budget

Member for Murray Helen Dalton has responded to the NSW state budget, amidst much discussion of 'winners and losers' from the announcement.
The budget, which sees $5 billion going towards childcare and a $500 million investment in housing, has been criticised as irresponsible spending in the lead-up to an election. Of note is the deficit, which has increased to over 11 billion dollars - more than three times the predicted amount.
Mrs Dalton said it was 'typical' of an election budget.
"It is not entirely evident what this budget will actually provide for the people of Murray, it is a re-hash of some big pre-budget announcements and very little detail, however we do welcome the investment in some critical areas" Mrs Dalton said.
Finally, a 2.5 million dollar investment will go towards building the Tharbogang to Nericon Subtransmission line, ensuring electricity access.
Mrs Dalton has been appealing for more facilities in her electorate but said that there were few major spends announced for the Murray.
"We have seen funding for the Moama Police station in the last two budgets and we are yet to see a shovel in the ground ... This government has been great at announcing the same major infrastructure spends year after year; let's hope we see some action this year," she said.
The Murray isn't entirely left out however, with $385,000 being set aside for a men's shed at Wentworth and $500,000 going to the Barooga ARC.
Mrs Dalton said she welcomed the promoted projects, as well as the recent announcement of significant increases to the IPTAAS but noted a seeming oversight.
"It was disappointing to note there was no mention of the Griffith Hospital radiation facility; we are desperately seeking $650,000 a year to cover a bulk billing shortfall to eliminate out of pocket expenses for patients," she said.
The facility, which is scheduled to open this year, has promised to bulk-bill patients initially but has not promised the same service in the long-term.
In addition to the projects cited by Mrs Dalton, Griffith will see a few more dollars spent.
Just over seven million dollars will go to Murrumbidgee Regional High School for Stage 2 of their redevelopment, along with 53 million to the hospital redevelopment.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
