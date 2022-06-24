LETTERS: Water costs rising for farmers

If you have some coin I'll take it,
And your stash of notes too,
By the way, throw in your savings,
That current crop will do.
I'll need your gate keys when our rifling is through,
Your tractor is smick, slick and green, that'll do,
Highway Robbery is hungry work,
Do you mind if I if take what's on your fork?
This month Murrumbidgee Irrigation's schedule of charges were released, as per the ACCC guidelines. After reviewing these charges, like the poem above suggests, irrigation farmers are faced with the overinflated costs of water delivery. Simply put, it's a form of highway robbery.
Did you know that Murrumbidgee Irrigation charges customers an account fee of $370 just to hold an account with the company? Let's say across the region we have approximately 2000 customer accounts, all of which access water to farm, this would equate to a total of $740,000.
Back in early 2019, the banking royal commission released a damming report about the banking industry for charging fees for no service. Look out our coin is gone!
Farmers pay on average $2600 per water meter per year. When the company was privatised, the NSW Government granted each irrigation infrastructure operator (IIO) significant money to upgrade the water delivery systems. Since then state and federal government money has also been granted to MI to upgrade regulators and install better metering devices. Wouldn't this be a form of double dipping? I guess this is where we throw in our stash of notes too!
The money trail seems to be a fetish for our beloved MI who back in the early 2000s allowed the NSW Government to remove 15 per cent of general security and five per cent of high security allocation from irrigation farmers as a so called voluntary contribution for environmental watering, which was only meant to be for 12 months. What is the core business here? Water delivery or water trading and development of water trade rules? Goddamn it our crops have been cut as well.
Let's look at Water Delivery Entitlements (DEs). These are considered a share of water flow rates when water delivery is placed under restriction. These are charged out by MI on a yearly basis and are paid in full even if the water allocation year is reduced. Is this a fair charge to irrigation farmers if less water is delivered within the channel system?
Let's also think about temporary water transfers from farmer to farmer within the MIA footprint. Farmer A, transfers temporary water to Farmer B. Farmer B is also charged the water delivery entitlement fee along with Farmer A. Is this double dipping again? Now the gate keys have been swiped away.
We as farmers face tough times throughout our farming lives, wouldn't it be fair if Murrumbidgee Irrigation and all the other IIOs did the same? One has to question the rising costs and the allocation of profits made from water trade. I gather highway robbery is hungry work.
There is much concern and commentary around increasing food prices, along with shortages of some staple foods. Consistently this has been justified by floods, fuel prices and increased fertiliser prices for farmers. But what is the number one ingredient farmers cannot go without to produce our food? It's water. We have passionate and water-efficient farmers in some of our best agricultural areas, with fertile soil, access to freight hubs, ideal climate and the most efficient gravity-fed irrigation systems in the world. But they are producing less, because successive governments have failed our farmers with poor water policy and management. Food production has been given no consideration, as governments prioritise vote-winning and unrealistic ideology, while supporting market speculators ahead of securing the supply of our staple foods.
