LETTERS: Water costs rising for farmers

There is much concern and commentary around increasing food prices, along with shortages of some staple foods. Consistently this has been justified by floods, fuel prices and increased fertiliser prices for farmers. But what is the number one ingredient farmers cannot go without to produce our food? It's water. We have passionate and water-efficient farmers in some of our best agricultural areas, with fertile soil, access to freight hubs, ideal climate and the most efficient gravity-fed irrigation systems in the world. But they are producing less, because successive governments have failed our farmers with poor water policy and management. Food production has been given no consideration, as governments prioritise vote-winning and unrealistic ideology, while supporting market speculators ahead of securing the supply of our staple foods.