Tesla superchargers may come to Griffith

Tesla superchargers may well be on their way to Griffith, with Griffith City Council set to vote on an application from the company to install six supercharging stations in the town.
An addition to the agenda from Mayor Doug Curran is seeking endorsement of the application, on the basis that it will benefit people travelling either to or through Griffith in electric vehicles at no cost to ratepayers.
Advertisement
The application to install six superchargers from Tesla comes with promises that the entire cost of the installation, electricity and maintenance will be borne by the company at no cost to Griffith.
"My assessment is that Councillors are very supportive of the project and it is pleasing that Tesla has chosen Griffith as a location for electric vehicle supercharging infrastructure," said Cr Curran in the report presented.
Of course, on the other hand, the installation will take up seven spaces - six to host cars and one to host critical equipment. As such, council will have to decide between three potential spaces for the supercharger.
READ MORE
The presentation from Tesla identifies the JG Gordon Car Park - on the other side of Benerembah Street to the Griffith Regional Theatre - as their ideal location however Cr Curran noted the longer walking distance to CBD services.
Cr Curran proposed that the superchargers are installed in the visitor centre car park, noting the close proximity to the CBD's central services and the existing two Tesla chargers.
The final option, and the least likely, is the new Railway Street car park - however Cr Curran noted that due to the small size of the carpark, there was likely to be pushback against the removal of seven spaces.
Griffith City Council will vote on the proposal at the upcoming meeting on June 28 at 7pm. The full council agenda can be found on council's website and the meeting will be livestreamed to council's facebook page.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.