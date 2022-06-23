The Area News

Six electric vehicle superchargers may set up shop in Griffith, if council approves Tesla's application

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated June 23 2022 - 6:33am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tesla superchargers may come to Griffith

Tesla superchargers may well be on their way to Griffith, with Griffith City Council set to vote on an application from the company to install six supercharging stations in the town.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.