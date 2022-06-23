Griffith's chapter of the Country Women's Association is celebrating the centenary of CWA NSW, with a display celebrating their full history going up at Griffith City Library.
The CWA - the largest women's group in Australia - was formed in 1922 as regional and rural women fought isolation and a lack of healthcare. The members came together and the group grew stronger to eventually become a staple of regional Australia through learning, charity and social events.
Griffith's branch is honouring their hundred-year history with a display up at the library, and a generous gift of their book The Women who Changed Country Australia by Liz Harfull.
The book chronicles the impressive and sometimes surprising journeys that the CWA has taken, from it's emergence in the 1920s and building hospitals to it's more modern endeavours in addressing mental health and protesting coal mines.
The Griffith branch met with library staff on June 23 to gift a copy of the book which will form a centrepiece of the display. Library manager Rina Cannon said they were thrilled to receive it.
"It's wonderful, and I want to congratulate the members of the CWA for their work," she said.
"We love to work with community groups on projects like this."
The group is still going strong, of course, bringing in new members and remaining active in the community through charity events and large projects.
Karen Byrne, the group's publicity officer, said she was attracted to join by the possibility of learning new skills.
"There's just so many skills you get to learn, and I enjoy the social days," Ms Byrne said.
"They're a great bunch of ladies to have a chat with."
While Ms Byrne has been a member for just a few years, Coralie Gandy is one of the Griffith's group's oldest members, remaining a fixture for over 20 years. Ms Gandy said the group had provided "plenty of entertainment."
The display showcases the past century of Griffith's branch, showcasing all that the group has learned and done - as well as the recipe for the CWA's trademark pumpkin scones.
Griffith CWA's display will continue in the library for the next week.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
