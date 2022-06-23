The Area News

Griffith's CWA has set up a display in the library to celebrate their hundred-year anniversary

By Cai Holroyd
Updated June 23 2022 - 2:30am, first published 1:00am
GIFT: Lesley Higgins, Coralie Gandy, Karen Byrne, Ann Scroop, Cheryll Steele and Kerrie Brill from the CWA. On the right, Rina Cannon and Sharmaine Delgado from Griffith City Library. PHOTO: Cai Holroyd

Griffith's chapter of the Country Women's Association is celebrating the centenary of CWA NSW, with a display celebrating their full history going up at Griffith City Library.

