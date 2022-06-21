The National Recovery and Resilience Agency will be going on a regional NSW tour to provide support and advice to regional areas that are facing or have faced crises like droughts, bushfire and floods.
The NRRA will be partnering with Rotary Australia's Community Outreach to tour Goolgowi, Morundah, Finley and Oaklands to wrap up the financial year with advice and help for those in need.
June 28 will see the events begin in Goolgowi Hall before the tour continues and wraps up in Oaklands on July 1.
The events are described as 'one stop shops' for farmers and communities.
Coordinator-General of the National Recovery and Resilience Agency Shane Stone AC is helping organise the events, which were described as 'one stop shops' for farmers and communities.
"It is an excellent opportunity for farmers, families and rural communities to grab a sausage sandwich, catch up with friends and neighbours and find out what support is available," Mr Stone said.
"People tell me they appreciate the government support available to help them to prepare for and recover from disasters, but sometimes information is hard to come by."
"Relief can be short lived because many communities are recovering from multiple disasters like bushfire, floods as well as the impacts of the pandemic," Mr Stone said.
Samantha Star is a Recovery Support Officer, and will be available at the events to provide information and support.
"Knowing where to turn for help is just so important. When you're in the midst of a crisis and feeling overwhelmed as a result of a disaster, it can actually be harder to reach out for assistance, whether that's for financial or mental health support," Ms Star said.
"We want to ensure people impacted by natural disasters and drought get the support and advice they need to recover, and can access initiatives that reduce the risk and impact of future disasters."
The Rotary Club, in addition to providing a barbecue, will be offering $500 assistance vouchers for eligible farmers, workers and contractors with valid PIC or NGR identification.
The Goolgowi event will be held at Goolgowi Hall between 3 and 7pm on June 28. Morundah will follow on June 29 at the Paradise Palladium Theatre from 11am.
Finley's version will be held at the School of Arts Hall at 12pm on June 30 before the show winds down with a final event at the CWA Rooms in Oaklands at 9am on July 1.
More information is available at recovery.gov.au/events.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
