The future of Lake Wyangan is a hot topic and Griffith City Council has created a program for residents to understand the iconic location.
The creation of Understanding Lake Wyangan is being led by council's catchment management project officer Emad Kavehei.
Using information drawn from as far back as the 1920s - a series of short videos will explain the formation of the lake and how council's concept plan works.
"I think it is important for everyone to learn about the lake's history and physiochemical characteristics of Lake Wyangan so that we can move forward with improving water quality," Dr Kavehei said.
"Lake Wyangan is a highly complex eco-system and comprises a multitude of stakeholders and various environmental considerations. We have provided information on the challenges and opportunities with the lake."
Dr Kavehei has previously worked with the Australian Rivers Institute and on projects to treat nutrients and sediment runoff in north and south-east Queensland.
"People may not be aware that the North Lake was formed in 1957 on a swampy area with a gypsum mine in one corner. It was referred to as Doolitty Swamp," he said.
"The purpose of the mine was to supply gypsum, calcium sulphate from the deposits to the settlers in the Murrumbidgee Irrigation Area. We have tried to explain the potential impact of unmined gypsum on the lake's water quality."
