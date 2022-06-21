The Area News

Plan to share Lake Wyangan's history and the path to its future

June 21 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WHERE TO NOW: Griffith City Council has created a program to explain Lake Wyangan's history and the path to its restoration. PHOTO: Cai Holroyd

The future of Lake Wyangan is a hot topic and Griffith City Council has created a program for residents to understand the iconic location.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.