Changes to the travel and accommodation rebates have been welcomed and celebrated by regional cancer support network Can Assist as a major needed boost.
The NSW Government announced that it would be increasing the rebates to almost double their earlier amount, with an extra $149 million announced for the scheme in the recent budget. Travel rebates will go from 22 cents to 40 cents per kilometre for anyone travelling over 100 kilometres for treatment.
Advertisement
In addition, the away-from-home subsidy will receive a boost to a $75 per day flat rate, which will increase to $120 if a patient is spending more than seven nights away from home.
Can Assist Executive Director Emma Phillips said that the changes would be a welcome change for those in reginoal NSW.
"We applaud Minister Bronnie Taylor and the Government for these changes; the improvements will ease the financial burden placed on people affected by cancer living in country NSW, ensuring they can access the care and treatment they need," Ms Phillips said.
"These are middle class Australians who have considered selling their homes or skipping their treatment altogether because they could not afford to get to treatment. The new IPTAAS rebates will change that reality ... They've listened to our concerns and gone several steps further," says Ms Phillips.
IN OTHER NEWS
The changes now mean NSW has the most generous scheme in the country for long-distance cancer patients who require specialist treatment.
President of Can Assist Vicki Meyer said that this wouldn't be the end of Can Assist's grassroots activism efforts.
"We represent the views and experiences of our network stakeholders - that is, our community of volunteers, our recipients, and the primary and secondary healthcare network. We will collaborate to ensure the grassroot communities are engaged and that changes made are effective and helpful," she concludes.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.