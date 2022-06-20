The Area News

Increases to travel and accommodation rebates for cancer patients have been welcomed by support agency Can Assist

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated June 20 2022 - 5:26am, first published 5:00am
Vicki Meyer, the President of Can Assist, said that this wouldn't be the end of their efforts to look out for rural and regional cancer patients. PHOTO: Contributed

Changes to the travel and accommodation rebates have been welcomed and celebrated by regional cancer support network Can Assist as a major needed boost.

