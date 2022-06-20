Councillor says buybacks 'not welcome'

As the new federal government gets their feet under the table, there's an elephant in the room that many in the MIA are dreading to hear from.
What happens to 450 gigalitres of water which the previous government had said they would not recover through buybacks.
The Member for Farrer, and now deputy Liberal Party leader, Sussan Ley reiterated the promise on the campaign trail.
But promises made by those in government aren't worth much, and the government left legislating no buybacks in the too hard basket.
It's left the fight to the communities which would be affected by the water buybacks.
Griffith's deputy mayor Glen Andreazza said council would go into bat for our irrigators and lobby for a policy of no buybacks to continue.
It will take much more than one council getting into the ring however, but it's a start.
Declan Rurenga, editor
drurenga@areanews.com.au
