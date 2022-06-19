The Area News

Street Scapes will be making a return this year after last year's impressive success

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
June 19 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Last year's Street Scapes festival saw Kooyoo Street filled with light and music, including Mark Kojac entertaining the crowd with some covers. PHOTO: Cai Holroyd

After last year's triumphant success, Street Scapes will be making a return this Spring.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.