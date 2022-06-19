After last year's triumphant success, Street Scapes will be making a return this Spring.
Street Scapes - a six-week festival of light, music and food - was one of 2021's premiere events and saw hundreds of residents and visitors to Griffith flock to Banna Lane and Kooyoo Street to enjoy the festivities.
While last year's festival was held in a converted Kooyoo Street and was so successful that it prompted a permanent conversion, the upcoming festival will be taking place at the Memorial Gardens car park hosting a wide array of things to do and see.
The festival will kick off from August 29, and run for six weeks until October 7.
Griffith Mayor Doug Curran said that Street Scapes would have a new theme, focusing on increasing green space in central Griffith.
"Council's Urban Design Team are currently in the planning stages but there will be plenty of events and activities to transform the car park into an accessible and pedestrian friendly zone," he said.
"Last year saw Kooyoo Street turned into a hive of activity for the very first Street Scapes, which led to the successful grant application to completely transform the space for the benefit of the community - I cannot wait to see what comes of the event this year."
While still in the early stages, this year's venue is confirmed to feature a few recurring elements from last year's success including a temporary container kiosk functioning as a pop-up cafe and additional plants to really 'spruce' up the place.
Council's Place Designer, Parinaz Motealleh said Street Scapes has been made possible through a $406k grant from the Streets as Shared Spaces fund along with contribution and support from the council itself.
"Streets and laneways of our cities have always been about cars, and it's about time we do away with that singular thought process and refocus our attention to the pedestrians," Ms Motealleh said.
"Street Scapes is a program to rethink the way we use our city areas, and re-prioritise the way we experience our urban environments."
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith.
