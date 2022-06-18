The Area News

NSW Health set to launch blood sample survey in Griffith for Japanese Encephalitis virus research

Monty Jacka
By Monty Jacka
Updated June 19 2022 - 2:02am, first published June 18 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
INVESTIGATION: NSW Health believes blood samples from residents in Griffith could help them better understand when Japanese Encephalitis virus arrived in the state.

Griffith residents are being urged to give blood in a bid to help scientists understand more about the rare mosquito-borne disease that killed two Riverina residents earlier this year.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monty Jacka

Monty Jacka

Journalist

Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.