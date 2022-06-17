Griffith City Council's second Community Opinion Group is coming up, taking the journey from Yoogali to Hanwood for July's instalment.
The idea proved successful at the initial group, held in Yoogali on April 5 to hear feedback and ideas from Yoogali residents. The COGs are hoped to happen every three months, going from village to village and the central Griffith area.
Advertisement
Hanwood's instalment of the COGs will kick off at the Hanwood Catholic Club from 7pm on July 5.
Of course, in addition to hearing from the community itself, council will present their own agenda items and updates on ongoing projects.
Griffith Mayor Doug Curran said that the success of the first had proven the idea solid.
"Our first COG Meeting, held in April, was a massive success," said Councillor Curran.
"We had over 30 people attend with a range of agenda items submitted including an update on shared paths, toilets in Wood Park and Yoogali Water Retention ... It was great to see so many people take the time to submit items and attend."
For example, the Yoogali meeting saw requests for information on the crematorium project as well as concerns over the Calabria Road Development.
READ MORE
By design, attendance is open to all and registrations are not required however any community members hoping to raise an item themselves are being asked to notify Council prior to the meeting. The agenda will then be sent around.
"The COG Meeting is an opportunity for all community members to interact with Councillors outside of the Ordinary Council Meeting framework," said Cr Curran.
"If you have anything you'd like to add to our agenda, please do so now."
The COGs provide a helpful avenue to raise concerns that the council may not be aware of.
The upcoming COG will be held at the Hanwood Catholic Club from 7pm on July 5. Items can be added to the agenda through the council website until 4pm on June 30.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.