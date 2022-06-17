The Area News

Beck Hudson will be taking over as general manager while the recruiting process begins

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated June 17 2022 - 11:40am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Handa-ing over the reigns at hospital

Hospital staff gathered to send off outgoing general manager Suchit Handa on June 17, as he goes on to greener pastures.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.