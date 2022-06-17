Handa-ing over the reigns at hospital

Hospital staff gathered to send off outgoing general manager Suchit Handa on June 17, as he goes on to greener pastures.
Mr Handa announced his resignation a few weeks ago on May 27, and had his final day in the hospital before he will move to Sydney and take on a greater role as the primary caretaker of his young daughter.
Advertisement
MLHD Director of Clinical Operations said she was proud of the progress made under Mr Handa.
"It is with sadness that I announce I have accepted the resignation of Mr Suchit Handa, General Manager of Griffith Base Hospital," she said.
"I have been proud of the many positive changes implemented at Griffith Hospital under Suchit's leadership including the staff's commitment to maintain services throughout the COVID-19 pandemic."
IN OTHER NEWS
Mr Handa will be succeeded in his role as general manager by an interim general manager for the next three months as the recruitment process goes ahead.
Acting MLHD Chief Executive, Carla Bailey announced that Beck Hudson would be taking on the role.
Ms Hudson is currently the Business Performance and Operational Manager but has acted as General Manager previously.
Ms Bailey said she would be providing 'leadership and support.'
"Beck Hudson is an experienced leader and has acted in the General Manager role previously. I thank Beck for stepping into this role and providing leadership and support to the Griffith Base Hospital team during this period" she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.