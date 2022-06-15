Griffith councillor Glen Andreazza is resolving to defend Griffith and Leeton's water supply from potential buybacks after Labor's plan to buy 450 gigalitres of water.
Councillor Andreazza put forward a motion to lobby the Murray-Darling Authority to fight against the Labor government's plan to buy 450 gigalitres of water and expand water infrastructure.
The motion was agreed upon at the council meeting on June 15 to ask the MDA to lobby the Federal Minister for the Environment Tanya Plibersek to ensure no adverse impacts according to the Murray Darling Basin Plan.
They also requested that the MDA vocally oppose the use of buybacks to achieve the extra 450GL.
Labor recently put forward a plan to recover the final 450 gigalitres and establish a National Water Commission to protect Australia's water from unexpected struggles in the future. While not compulsory, Labor spokesperson Terri Butler said that buybacks were possible.
"We do not have a policy of compulsory water buybacks, but we are not ruling out any tools to uphold the Murray-Darling Basin Plan," Ms Butler said.
Cr Andreazza said there was nowhere else for the water to come from than the MIA.
"The only place it can come out of is the Murrumbidgee," he explained.
"I feel the water they've already got isn't being managed effectively anyway. There's plenty of water in the river at the moment, but when it turns dry..."
"I want to know what the benefits of that extra water will be."
Cr Andreazza noted that the last water buybacks had hit the area disproportionately hard and he wanted to prevent that happening again.
"Just a matter of flagging it now and not having the argument when it happens. As much as they'll say there are willing sellers, it will be desperate sellers."
"We don't know where things are heading."
