Griffith City Council has resolved to lobby the Murray Darling Association to prevent water buybacks

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated June 15 2022 - 5:53am, first published 4:00am
H2 OH NO: Water buybacks could potentially come to the Murrumbidgee, so Cr Glen Andreazza wants to stop it early. PHOTO: Contributed

Griffith councillor Glen Andreazza is resolving to defend Griffith and Leeton's water supply from potential buybacks after Labor's plan to buy 450 gigalitres of water.

