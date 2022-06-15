The Griffith Blacks are going to need to think ahead as they face three weeks off in the space of a month.
Coming off the back of a club bye into the June long weekend general bye, the Blacks will head to Albury to take on the Steamers before having yet another week off with the withdrawal the Phantoms for the first-grade competition.
Coach Chris McGregor knows it isn't ideal to have a period like this in the middle of the season, but the club will have to work smarter to ensure the first-grade squad remains at the right level.
"It definitely makes it hard when you aren't getting any regular footy, and you are trying to build combinations," he said.
"We have to be smart about how we prepare now and make sure that guys on the fringes of first grade are playing a bit of reserve grade, and we will need to pick up our intensity at training a bit more coming into the next month so that when we aren't playing, we are still getting the running into the legs."
Heading into this weekend off the back of two weeks off, McGregor knows the importance of hitting the ground running against Albury.
The Blacks coach is hopeful that he will be heading in with a largely unchanged line-up.
"There will be a couple of boys who will be out due to work commitments, but hopefully Oleni will make his return this week even if it is just off the bench to get some footy," he said.
"We need to start the second half of the season off strongly, and if we are able to go down there and get a bonus-point win, it will give us a two-game advantage from fifth place, which shows we are heading in the right direction to play finals."
McGregor feels that his side will need to be prepared for a battle of the forwards.
"We have to be prepared for that, and they are always stronger at home so we are expecting them to throw a lot at us," he said.
"They had some slick players in the backline, and they were very handy when we played them."
The Blacks' forward pack will come into the game with confidence with Blake Theunissen, Talilotu Uoifalelahi, and Andries De Meyer showcasing their ability with Theunissen and Uoifalelahi both picked in the Brumbies Provincial squad.
"I felt a bit sorry for Andries, I thought he played really well last weekend and was one of SIRU's best players as well," he said.
"All three boys did their club proud last weekend and the same with the ladies. We had three or four of them get picked to go to the next level as well."
The first-grade game will kick off at Murrayfield at around 3.15pm on Saturday.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
