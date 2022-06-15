Yoogali SC will be looking to stay in the hunt for a top-four finish when they make the trip to Wagga for the Riverina Derby in the Capital Premier League.
The sides are separated by just two on the ladder, with Wagga City Wanderers leapfrogging Yoogali SC into sixth after they came away with a victory over Weston Molonglo while the Griffith-based side fell to a defeat against Tuggeranong United.
Advertisement
The last time the two sides met at Solar Mad Stadium back in round three, the sides couldn't be separated, with the game finishing in a 2-2 draw.
RELATED
For the Yoogali side, they will want to refind the form they had before the bye and not replicate their performance against Tuggeranong.
They were their own worst enemy in their last game, with their errant passing proving costly.
Yoogali will be sweating on the fitness of Joe Preece, who came off after hyperextending his knee against Tuggeranong.
The game will kick off at 2.15pm at Gissing Oval.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.